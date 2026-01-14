GoFundMe Campaigns for Suspended Ford Worker TJ Sabula Generate Over $350K

A pair of GoFundMe campaigns for TJ Sabula have collectively received more than $350,000 for the suspended Ford worker ... all within 24 hours of him calling President Donald Trump a "pedophile protector" to Trump's face.

FYI ... TJ hurled the insult at 47 during the president's visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan on Tuesday ... and POTUS responded with a concise "f*** you" and flipped off Sabula.

TJ later said he doesn't have any regrets about it, although he is concerned about his future job prospects, as Ford suspended him without pay.

This is where the GoFundMe campaigns come in ... one campaign's organizer -- who described herself as a "longtime personal friend" of TJ's family -- set a goal of $10,000 for her campaign ... which has since received more than $100,000 in donations.

That campaign's funds will apparently go directly to help TJ and his family cover expenses in the aftermath.

The other GoFundMe campaign was organized with a loftier goal of $250,000 ... and it's since raised more than $270,000 for the suspended worker.