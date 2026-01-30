Trump Accused In Epstein Files of Forcing Underage Girl To Perform Oral Sex

Bombshell allegation in the latest Epstein Files document release ... an underage girl claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Donald Trump approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey.

The allegation is from a document in the files that describes a tip that was sent to the feds.

The complaint summary says the feds were told the underage girl was approximately 13-14 years old when the alleged incident occurred and it says the alleged victim "allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex" and was "allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump."

The document says the feds forwarded the lead to the Washington Office to conduct interview.

Another allegation -- which the feds deemed not credible -- is from a female wo claimed she was a victim and witness to a sex trafficking ring at the Trump golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995 and 1996 involving big orgy parties with young girls, older Victoria's Secret models and celebs like Trump, Bill Clinton and Robin Leach.

The documents say the feds got a call from a female who claimed to be a prisoner and they referenced Lisa Marie Presley, the British Royal Family, Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. The feds say they were unable to contact the woman, who lived in Australia.

Another allegation is from a woman who claims she was 13 years old and pregnant in 1984 when she was forced to perform oral sex acts. She told the feds she was sex trafficked by high profile individuals and that Trump regularly paid her money to force her to perform sex acts. She also alleged Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child. The fed say they were unable to contact the woman.

A different caller -- who the feds were unable to make contact with -- alleged a friend thought she had been raped by Trump in 1987 at Trump Plaza.

Another caller -- who the feds say did not leave contact information -- claimed Trump had parties at Mar-a-Lago called "calendar girls" where Epstein would bring children and Trump would auction them off. The caller claimed Trump measured the girls' vulvas and vaginas by penetrating them with his finger and rating them based on tightness. The caller alleged party guests included Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Alan Dershowitz and Bob Shapiro. The caller claimed she another others were taken into rooms and forced to give oral sex to Trump. She alleged they were "forced to allow them to penetrate us." She claimed she was 13 when Trump raped her and that Ghislaine Maxwell was present.

We reached out to the White House ... and we were referred to the DOJ's Friday press release on the Epstein Files dump where the DOJ says, "This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already."