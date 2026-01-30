NY Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch's Emails W/ Jeffrey Epstein In Latest DOJ Release

N.Y. Giants co-owner Steve Tisch repeatedly exchanged emails with Jeffrey Epstein, where the men discussed different women ... a new trove of emails released by the Justice Department shows.

The emails were among the more than 3 million the DOJ released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed in November 2025.

In April 2013, Tisch emailed Epstein saying, "I just had lunch with your assistant's friend [REDACTED] who I met at your house Wed morning. Very sweet girl."

"Do you know anything about her?" Steve asked.

"No," Epstein responded. "I will get all info. Did you contact the great ass fake t** [REDACTED,] she's a character. short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass."

"I am happy to have you as a new but obviously shared-interest friend."

"Pro or civilian," Tisch asked.

In an exchange from May 2013, Epstein asked Tisch if he wanted to "stop by" after the Giants co-owner was done with an "NFL meeting."

"You missed some fun," Epstein wrote.

Tisch told JE he wouldn't be able to until after 10, saying he was taking his son to a Knicks game after the meeting. After Epstein said that would work, Steve responded, "Can I expect 'trouble'?"

"I can invite the russian [REDACTED] to meet if you like," Epstein replied.

"Is she fun?" Tisch replied.

Fast forward to June 2013, Tisch emailed Epstein to ask, "Is there somebody in NY you want me to meet? I will be there Thursday."

Epstein responded with a name, which was redacted. But described her as "tahitian speaks mostly french, exotic."

"Working girl?" Tisch asked.

"Nwver," Epstein said.

It should be noted that Tisch is not accused of anything illegal. Also, Tisch was single at the time, having just gone through his second divorce from his then-wife, Jamie.