Jeffrey Epstein Used Birthday As Excuse to Traffic Victims, Congressman Claims

Here's how twisted Jeffrey Epstein was ... his birthday was little more than another reason to victimize young women, at least according to one of the Congressmen pushing for the release of Epstein photos and docs.

The late pedophile would have turned 73 on Tuesday, and Rep. Suhas Subramanyam -- a Democrat from Virginia who sits on the House Oversight Committee -- tells TMZ, Epstein's birthday is "probably a very difficult day for many women."

Subramanyam says that for a specific reason ... telling us, "It's clear from the evidence that Epstein used his birthday as an excuse to traffic and take advantage of girls."

It's creepy ... in the portion of the Epstein Files that have already been released, there's a number of photos showing the convicted creep with 3 young women celebrating his 54th birthday, and the women are all wearing dresses emblazoned with the No. 54 on the back.

There are other photos of him with two other people sitting at a table with a birthday cake ... and Epstein's wearing the same sweatshirt from the photos with the girls.

Unclear who Epstein is sharing his birthday cake with ... the faces are redacted.

Play video content TMZ.com

Epstein's birthday has been one focus of the Epstein files ... Ghislaine Maxwell put together a book for his 50th birthday with letters from his celeb pals ... including a salacious letter allegedly sent from Donald Trump, who has denied being behind the note.