FBI Uncovers More Than One Million Additional Epstein Docs

There's even more Epstein documents coming -- more than a million in fact ... that's according to a post Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ reports the FBI and Attorney for the Southern District of New York have given them the new trove of documents to "review for release."

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2025 @TheJusticeDept

They wrote, "We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks. The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files."

This new stockpile of files could contain names and images of celebrities never-before linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

As you know ... we've already seen some huge names in the files, including that of Donald J. Trump. We reported Tuesday that there's a document where someone apparently told authorities Trump and Jeffery Epstein raped a female.