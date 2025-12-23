President Trump Accused of Rape in Jeffrey Epstein Files

President Trump's name just came up in the Epstein Files in a huge way ... there's an FBI document where someone apparently told authorities Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped a female.

The claim is part of an unclassified FBI intake form from October 2020 ... and the document says someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report potential information related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the intake report, there's a redacted name that states "he raped me" in reference to Trump. A redacted name is also quoted as saying, "Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein." The age of the alleged victim is unclear.

The report also states a redacted name "reported she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted names] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997."

Trump's name is all over the intake report ... including one part where someone claims they used to work as a limo driver in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, and once picked up Trump and took him to the DFW airport.

The person claims they overheard Trump on a phone in the limo saying the name "Jeffrey" multiple times and making reference to "abusing some girl."

We reached out to The White House ... they referred us to a DOJ statement that some of the evidence in the files is sensationalized and false, especially claims "made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."