Jeffrey Epstein Seen in New Death Photos After Jailhouse Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein's suicide in his jail cell was a gruesome end to his long campaign of alleged sexual abuse of underage females ... and now we're getting an up-close look at the aftermath of his lurid death.

The Department of Justice recently released a slew of photos as part of the latest Epstein Files document dump, which show the convicted pedophile lying dead inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10, 2019. The images capture a shirtless Epstein on a stretcher surrounded by paramedics trying to revive him, to no avail.

The pics also show Epstein's messy jail cell with bed sheets and clothing strewn everywhere -- and the piece of fabric used to kill himself dangling from his bed frame.

There's also exterior snaps of Epstein's cell with crime scene tape around the door. What's more ... there are photos capturing Epstein's cracked hyoid bone after he hanged himself by his neck.

As you know, Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York. Conspiracy theorists have been promoting for years that Epstein was murdered to cover up crimes committed by his rich and powerful friends ... but federal officials categorically deny the rumors.