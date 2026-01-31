Ghislaine Maxwell Channels Jeffrey Epstein in Defiant Video Deposition

Play video content DOJ

Ghislaine Maxwell ripped a page out of Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile playbook during a 2015 video-recorded deposition, claiming everything was done by the book while Epstein was enjoying his creepy massages.

Maxwell was as defiant as her late financier ex-boyfriend during the April 2015 deposition, which was part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against her. Giuffre -- one of Epstein's most prominent victims -- said Maxwell defamed her by calling her accusations that Epstein was a sex trafficker “obvious lies.”

Check out the deposition ... which was released by the Department of Justice Friday in the latest dump of Epstein files.

As you can see ... Maxwell is fielding questions from a lawyer while under oath, shooting down the notion there was anything inappropriate going on between Epstein and teenage masseuses. In fact, Maxwell describes them as "professional" masseuses and even chastises the attorney for her "unfortunate mischaracterization" of the situation.

At another point, the lawyer asks Maxwell, “Did Jeffrey Epstein have a scheme to recruit underage girls to use them for sexual massages?” Maxwell seems taken aback, demanding the attorney ask the question a different way, which she does, and then gives an annoyed response.

You may recall ... in one of Epstein's video depositions for a separate 2010 lawsuit ... Epstein dodged questions about President Trump socializing with girls under 18, invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer.

Epstein also famously got up and left the room during a 2009 video deposition after an attorney asked him if he had an egg-shaped penis.

In 2019, Epstein died by suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a federal prison after being convicted of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.