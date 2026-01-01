Congressman Probing Epstein Files Makes New Year's Resolution Targeting Enablers

One of the members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee that's been releasing photos and documents from the Jeffrey Epstein estate has a New Year's resolution for the Epstein Files ... he wants to totally expose and put away the pedophile's enablers.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat from Virginia who sits on the committee, tells TMZ ... "My New Year's Resolution for the Epstein Files is to get the files released, name names, and let the courts and the court of public opinion judge those who perpetrated, covered up, and enabled these crimes so that they never happen again."

And Subramanyam says Ghislaine Maxwell is one of their targets ... despite her currently serving a 20-year sentence in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking minors and other federal charges. He says Maxwell "should absolutely be held accountable for all the crimes she committed, including newly discovered crimes."

As you know, there's already been a bunch of files released, but it slowed to a crawl during the holidays ... though Subramanyam tells us things are going to pick up in 2026.

The congressman tells us ... "Our Committee is going to work in tandem with victims and other groups to move swiftly as soon as we are back in session next week."

So far, we've seen a few famous faces in photos from the Epstein Files ... including Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Richard Branson, among many others.