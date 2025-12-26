President Trump Unleashes Jeffrey Epstein Message on Christmas Day

President Trump got into the Christmas spirit the only way he knows how these days -- going on a tirade about Jeffrey Epstein.

The commander-in-chief jumped on Truth Social on Christmas Day and went on one of his famous rants, kicking things off by wishing everyone Merry Christmas. Directly after, he unleashed pure bile ... calling many of Epstein's close friends "Sleazebags," who dropped the late pedophile "like a dog" after things got too hot.

Trump pointed out the "Sleazebags" originally loved Epstein and gave him bundles of money and in return, traveled to his infamous island and kicked back at his parties ... believing he was the greatest guy. But when things became too twisted, Trump said the "Sleazebags" falsely claimed they had nothing to do with Epstein -- and even tried to pretend they didn't know him.

47 then took credit for being the only one out of the group who "did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so." As everyone knows ... Trump and Epstein were pals for years long ago ... and the president's name has popped up several times in the Epstein Files.

But, for the most part, Trump has not been accused of committing any crimes with the exception of one FBI document in which a female claimed Trump and Epstein raped her. The Department of Justice issued a statement, saying some of the evidence in the Epstein Files is sensationalized and false, especially claims "made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

In his Truth Social post, Trump also bashed the Democrats and The New York Times, and complained about all the "fake" coverage on Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. presidential election. No surprise there.