Jeffrey Epstein Seen Playing With Possible Child in DOJ Photos

Suffice to say, Jeffrey Epstein should never have been allowed to be around children ... but, as these Department of Justice photos show, the pedophile was having a good time with someone who could be a kid.

Check 'em out ... The grainy pics capture Epstein sitting on a floor while acting playfully toward someone who looks like a minor. The DOJ redacted the person's image and did not provide their age or gender, so we can't know for sure, but there are some clues.

In one pic, you see Epstein staring at the person who appears to be an adolescent. Another photo shows Epstein leaning in and making a face at the apparent youngster. In another image, Epstein is peering down at the possible youth with a slight grin -- just see them for yourself.

We should note ... it's unclear what their relationship was ... if their interactions were purely innocent or if there was something more nefarious going on.