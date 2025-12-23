Jeffrey Epstein Seen in New Shocking Photos After Possible Suicide Attempt

New photos show Jeffrey Epstein's injuries from a possible suicide attempt weeks before his August 2019 death.

The images are included in the Justice Department's Epstein Files ... there are photos of his neck, arms, hands, legs and feet ... plus a makeshift ligature that looks like it's made from ripped clothing tied together in knots.

As we reported at the time ... on July 23, 2019 Epstein was found injured and semi-conscious in his jail cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

The documents say there was a "possible suicide attempt" at 1:27 AM in the jail's special housing unit and the photos were snapped a couple minutes later at 1:45 AM.

Epstein appears to be wearing an anti-suicide smock in the images.

The pedophile had been denied bail a few days earlier and was awaiting trial on federal charges.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch after the incident ... but a couple weeks later, on August 10, he was found dead in his cell.