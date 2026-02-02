NFL Looking Into Emails Between Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein

The NFL is breaking its silence on the emails between New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein ... stating its office will "look into the matter to understand the facts."

The development comes after Tisch confirmed he had "a brief association" with Epstein ... saying the two exchanged messages about "adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments."

"I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island," he said. "As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

Their emails were among the more than 3 million files the DOJ released on Friday to comply with the act Congress passed in November 2025.

It should be noted that Tisch is not accused of any illegal activity.