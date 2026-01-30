Elon Musk Exchanged Emails With Jeffrey Epstein to Plan Trip to Epstein Island

Elon Musk has been swept up in the new batch of Epstein files — with the Tesla CEO firing off a 2013 email to Jeffrey Epstein to make plans to hang out on Epstein island.

In December 2013, Musk sent the email to Epstein telling the late convicted pedophile that he would be in the British Virgin Islands over the holidays and wanted to know if it was a good time to visit the island. Previously, Elon claimed that he refused invitations from Epstein to visit the island, where alleged acts of pedophilia went down.

Two days later, Epstein wrote back to Musk that he could swing by at the start of the new year, adding that there's “always space for you.” Epstein sent a follow-up email Christmas Day, stating he would pick up Musk on January 2 or 3.

Musk replied he would have to return to Los Angeles on the night of January 2, but then changed his mind, saying he could fly in on the 1st. Epstein responded that any day between the 1st and the 8th would work, and they could play it by ear. It's unclear from the email exchange whether Musk actually visited Epstein island.

This isn't the first time Musk's name has appeared in the Epstein files. Musk showed up in the first batch of files, which dropped in September, and Elon tried to dissociate himself from Epstein, tweeting out, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

As you know, Epstein died by suicide in 2019 at the now shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.