Russell Wilson Denies Connection W/ Epstein After Name Mentioned In Files

Russell Wilson wasted no time shutting down talk of Jeffrey Epstein after the QB's name appeared in the newly released files, insisting he never met or had any contact with the guy!

The soon-to-be free agent quarterback's name popped up in DOJ's massive Epstein document dump after Jeffrey's pilot, Larry Visosk, in a January 2019 email, said the Super Bowl-winning signal caller was interested in buying JE's Gulfstream G-IV private jet.

After the government dropped the files on Friday, the email containing Russ' name spread fast on social media, and the backlash began immediately ... so he moved to shut it down.

"NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!" Wilson said on the X app.

"Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane."

The Epstein Files include Russell Wilson 😳



Wilson was allegedly looking to buy a plane from Epstein according to the file. pic.twitter.com/ZMizH8w96O — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 2, 2026 @PolymarketBlitz

Wilson added, "Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!"

Wilson isn't the only member of the Giants org. who found their names in the file -- team co-owner Steve Tisch did, too.

In Tisch's case, he and Epstein exchanged emails, sometimes speaking about women, leading to a firestorm of criticism.