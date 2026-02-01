Former Prince Andrew Photographed Crouched Over Woman in Epstein Files

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal title over his creepy connection to Jeffrey Epstein -- and now we're getting an up-close and personal look at Andrew's unsavory approach toward women.

Check out these photos of Andrew crouched over a fully clothed woman lying on a floor inside a room. In two photos, Andrew is staring down at the woman with his hand placed on her tummy. In another, he's leaning over the woman while staring directly into the camera. The woman's face is redacted, so we can't tell who she is or if she's in some form of distress.

The 3 pics were released Friday by the Department of Justice as part of the latest rollout of Epstein files, with 3.5 million documents related to the late convicted pedophile becoming instantly available. Some of the world's biggest names surfaced in the new batch of docs, namely President Trump, Elon Musk and Bill Clinton -- although there are no proven incidents of wrongdoing -- as well as the British Royal Family.

As for Andrew, he's now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after he told the world he stripped himself of his royal titles in October. That same month, King Charles also took a shot at Andrew, announcing he was initiating a formal process to eliminate the former prince's "Style, Titles and Honours."