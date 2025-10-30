Prince Andrew to Be Stripped of 'Prince' Title, Kicked Out of Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew will no longer be known as such ... his brother -- King Charles of Great Britain -- has reportedly begun stripping him of the title ... and he's kicking the former prince out of his rent-free royal mansion.

Buckingham Palace announced the move Thursday, writing, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," CNN reports.

The statement continues ... "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

Andrew will move to one of Charles' private properties, according to BBC News.

As we told you two weeks ago ... Andrew voluntarily relinquished his other royal titles while vehemently denying all a mountain of scandalous accusations against him related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew said at the time, after consulting with King Charles and his other immediate family, he'd determined the allegations were distracting from the work of British Royal Family.

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her in 2001 when she was 17. He strenuously denied any such association ... though ultimately he settled with Giuffre out of court in early 2022. She took her own life in April this year. The Guardian recently released excerpts from Giuffre's posthumous memoir ... which go into further detail about her alleged interactions with Andrew.