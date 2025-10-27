George Clooney Reportedly Claims Virginia Giuffre's Epstein Memoir Lied About Him

George Clooney was reportedly "boiling with anger" after reading scandalous claims made against him in Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir ... according to OK!

In "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice", published earlier this month following Virginia's suicide in April, she alleges Ghislaine Maxwell once claimed she performed a sex act on him, but a Hollywood associate of Clooney's told OK! her story is B.S.

They insisted, "He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he's horrified his name has been dragged into this."

They continued, calling the allegations a "grotesque fabrication."

Giuffre was a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's infamous sex trafficking ring after having been recruited by Maxwell as a teenager. Her book has made the rounds due to its bombshells surrounding the highly publicized case.

Others called out in the book included Prince Andrew, with whom she settled a civil lawsuit in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She's currently incarcerated at a Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.