Prince Andrew Gives Up His Royal Titles After Consultation With King Charles

Prince Andrew is voluntarily relinquishing his royal titles ... though he's still vehemently denying all of the scandalous accusations against him related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The senior royal announced the news in a prepared statement Friday ... writing that, in consultation with his brother King Charles and his other immediate family, it's become clear the allegations leveled against him have distracted from the work of British Royal Family.

He explains he has decided to put his family first once again -- just as he did when he stepped down from his duties five years ago -- and, so he will no longer use his honorifics.

However, Prince Andrew made it clear this is not some sort of admission of guilt... concluding his message, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

As you know ... Virginia Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her in 2001 when she was just 17 years old. He strenuously denied any such association ... though ultimately he settled with Giuffre out of court in early 2022. She took her own life in April this year.

The Guardian just released excerpts from Giuffre's new book this week ... which go into further detail about her alleged interactions with Andrew.

Remember, the disgraced royal did an interview with the BBC in 2019, denying the accusations against him. The interview was deemed a public relations nightmare, and Andrew was quickly forced to withdraw from public life. He later gave up his honorary military titles and royal patronages in association with the scandal.