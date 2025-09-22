Sarah Ferguson Axed by Charity After Gushing Jeffrey Epstein Email Leaked

Sarah Ferguson was just dumped as the patron of a UK children’s hospice ... and it's all due to a sappy email she sent to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duchess of York got the boot Monday ... the children's hospice Julia's House saying the split was over a leaked message SF sent to the convicted sex offender in 2011, People reports.

The shocking email in question was an apology to Epstein for Ferguson publicly disavowing him in the throes of his legal whirlwind after she took his money ... she tried to kiss up afterward and even called him a “supreme friend."

The BBC reported Ferguson became patron of Julia's House in 2018 ... but good luck finding any mention of that now -- 'cause her name has been scrubbed from the hospice website.

As we previously reported ... Ferguson's ex, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit in 2022 with a woman who claimed the royal had sex with her when she was a minor.

The Duke of York and the late Virginia Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement after she brought the suit against Andrew.

As you know ... despite his 2019 suicide, Epstein made a bunch of headlines this summer after the Department of Justice revealed the so-called "list" kept on celebs did not exist -- and announced there was no foul play in his death.