Jeffrey Epstein Claims Friend of the Trumps Had Sex with Marla Maples' Shoes

Jeffrey Epstein says one of Donald Trump and Marla Maples' friends had a serious foot fetish ... once stealing her high heels and going to town on it!

The disgraced financier made the allegation in an email to Deepak Chopra from 2016 -- released as part of the Department of Justice's massive file dump Friday -- in which Epstein says Marla can tell Deepak "the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes."

Chopra asks if Epstein means having sex with Marla's shoes on ... but, Epstein says he doesn't -- he means her friend was caught cutting holes in the back of Marla's shoes and doing the deed.

If you don't know ... DJT was married to Maples from 1993 to 1999 -- around the time he would've had a fairly close relationship with Epstein, which explains why the pedophile knows about the shoe story.

In fact, it seems Epstein knew Trump and Maples closely early on in their relationship ... because he also told Chopra he lost a bet to Trump around the time Maples got pregnant in 1993 and had to fork over $10,000 -- which he says he paid in a truckload of baby food.

The president and Marla only had one child together ... daughter Tiffany Trump, who was born in October 1993.

Trump had already moved on and started dating his future wife, Melania Trump, by the end of his marriage to Marla ... the two separated in 1997 and he and Melania started dating the following year. The two were photographed with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000.