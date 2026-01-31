'Melania' Director Brett Ratner Pictured on Couch with Jeffrey Epstein & Women

Brett Ratner makes an appearance in the latest dump of the infamous Epstein Files ... sitting next to Jeffrey Epstein and two redacted women in newly released photos.

The director -- who helmed the new documentary "Melania" about First Lady Melania Trump -- wears a white shirt in the photo and leans in close to a woman sitting next to him.

His arms are wrapped around the youthful woman's waist from behind ... and she's leaning into Epstein, who has another woman to his right.

There isn't much context for these photos ... we don't know when they were taken or who the two redacted women are, and Ratner isn't being accused of any wrongdoing in the files regarding these women -- but their release comes at the end of a fraught week for Ratner.

ICYMI ... film production sources told Rolling Stone about the "chaos" surrounding the making of "Melania" -- with many specifically referring to Ratner's behavior.

The movie itself is getting strangely mixed reviews ... with critics absolutely savaging the film -- while audiences are applauding it for its patriotism.

"Melania" is Ratner's first big production since several women made allegations of sexual misconduct against him in 2017.

Donald Trump has also been featured prominently in the Epstein documents released this weekend ... at one point being accused of forcing an underage girl to perform oral sex on him. The White House told us some of the claims in the files -- like that one -- are sensationalized fictions made up about the prez.