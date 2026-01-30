Melania Trump Documentary Gets Review-Bombed On Letterboxd

The team behind the Melania Trump-focused documentary “Melania” might’ve put some real hard work into the flick ... but it’s getting trashed online by more than a few filmgoers.

The movie’s been review-bombed -- which is when fans share negative reviews for a project in a short amount of time, in case you were wondering -- on movie review platform Letterboxd ... and it holds a score of 1.2 out of 5 stars, despite having only been in theaters for a single day.

Most of the film’s reviews are harsh, and one of the most popular reviews on the movie’s page reads ... “If they showed this on a plane, people would still walk out.”

To be fair, there were a few 5-star reviews for the movie ... a cool 61 out of 3,436.

ICYWW ... the movie, which was directed by Brett Ratner, is centered on the First Lady as she navigates the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration -- as well as numerous fittings, apparently. The Kennedy Center premiere on Thursday brought out the likes of Nicki Minaj, Dr. Phil, and Donald Trump himself.

It’s also worth mentioning, Amazon MGM Studios dropped $40 million on the project, and they apparently spent $35 million to promote it, reports The Daily Beast.