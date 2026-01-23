Donald Trump Pulls U.S. Out of World Health Organization

The U.S. Doesn't Need The W.H.O. -- We're Out!

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization ... one year after President Donald Trump issued an executive order announcing his plans to pull out of the WHO.

A senior administration official spoke to reporters Thursday and claimed the United States had "not been getting much return for our value, on our money, on the personnel that we’ve given" to the WHO, CNN reports.

ICYMI ... Trump hasn't been a fan of the WHO, and he tried to separate the U.S. from the organization during his first term as president.

Trump didn't forget about his plan to leave the WHO ... and he signed his executive order on the very first day of his second term.

The executive order declares the World Health Organization mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to act against "inappropriate political influence" from other member states.

The order complains about "unfairly onerous payments" from the United States compared to to other nations