Maria Corina Machado Presented Her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

Although President Donald Trump was disappointed about losing out on his hunt for a Nobel Peace Prize last year, he got a taste of how it felt to have one Thursday when Maria Corina Machado presented him with her medal.

The Venezuelan opposition leader met with POTUS at the White House, where she presented the medal. It wasn't clear if Trump had accepted the medal, The Washington Post reports.

The Nobel organizers were aware of Machado's plans and posted on social media ... "a medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot."

FYI ... Machado was presented with the Peace Prize last October for her efforts to promote democracy in Venezuela.

Although Trump's been nominated for the Peace Prize on several occasions, he's never received the award.