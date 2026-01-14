Trump Threatens to Cut Funding for States With Sanctuary Cities

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut funding to states with sanctuary cities, a move that could affect a sizable portion of the United States ... though he's tried it before, unsuccessfully.

POTUS reaffirmed his desire to stop the payments during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, and claimed "sanctuary cities" -- places that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities -- "do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens," reports NBC News.

Trump alleged the policies of sanctuary cities encourage "fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come." He didn't give any specific details ... but he did warn the effects on funding for states would be "significant."

This isn't the first time Trump has threatened to cut funding to sanctuary cities ... he attempted to do so in 2017, although his attempt was struck down in court.

