Bill Clinton Could Be Held in Contempt for Missing Epstein Deposition, Committee Says

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is looking to hold Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress ... after the former president didn't show up for a deposition about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer spoke to reporters Tuesday morning and announced he would move to hold the former President, who served from 1993 to 2001, in contempt next week, reports NBC News. If a panel vote moves it forward, the contempt would need a full House vote to proceed. Then the Dept. of Justice would decide whether to pursue it.

Bill and Hillary were scheduled by the committee to be deposed Tuesday and Wednesday ... but the Clintons sent a letter to Comer stating they would not show up, pointing out they've already made sworn statements.

The Clintons wrote they expected to be held in contempt for their decision ... and claimed the subpoenas they'd been sent were "invalid and legally unenforceable," reports The New York Times.

The House Oversight Committee announced it had sent the Clintons deposition subpoenas last August, and their depositions were originally scheduled for last October.

Bill's received scrutiny for his connection to Epstein over the years, and photos featuring the him have appeared in newly released photos from the Epstein Files. Other powerful political, business and entertainment figures, including President Donald Trump, have also been closely associated with Epstein, a disgraced financier and convicted pedophile. The Dept. of Justice has said less than 1 percent of the Epstein Files have been released, despite a December legal deadline.