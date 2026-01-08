J.D. Vance Appears to Blame Renee Nicole Good for Her Own Death
J.D. Vance Says Shot By ICE? It's On You -- They Were Defending Themselves!
Vice President J.D. Vance appeared to blame Renee Nicole Good -- who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday morning -- for her own death in a message shared on X on Thursday ... and later at a White House press conference.
Good was driving her Honda Pilot on a residential street in Minneapolis Wednesday when ICE agents got out of a pickup truck and approached her SUV in traffic, and ordered her out. Good backed up the vehicle, then moved forward ... and an agent fired into her vehicle at point-blank range.
She was struck in the head and crashed the vehicle on the street, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Vance claimed Good was "violating the law" by obstructing ICE agents as they carried out what he described as a "lawful enforcement operation." He and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer was acting in self-defense, accusing Good of trying to hit the officer with her vehicle.
Vance accused Good of trying to stop the ICE agent from completing his work. He said the situation was a "tragedy," but said the shooting "falls on this woman" and political "radicals."
The Trump Administration has cited self-defense as justification for the shooting, although their claims have been disputed by the Minnesota governor and the Minneapolis mayor, along with many who've seen the videos of the shooting.
Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey described the claims of self-defense as "bulls***" and has vowed to "ensure justice" for Good's death.