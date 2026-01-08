J.D. Vance Appears to Blame Renee Nicole Good for Her Own Death

It's On You -- They Were Defending Themselves!

Good was driving her Honda Pilot on a residential street in Minneapolis Wednesday when ICE agents got out of a pickup truck and approached her SUV in traffic, and ordered her out. Good backed up the vehicle, then moved forward ... and an agent fired into her vehicle at point-blank range.

She was struck in the head and crashed the vehicle on the street, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Vance claimed Good was "violating the law" by obstructing ICE agents as they carried out what he described as a "lawful enforcement operation." He and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer was acting in self-defense, accusing Good of trying to hit the officer with her vehicle.

Vance accused Good of trying to stop the ICE agent from completing his work. He said the situation was a "tragedy," but said the shooting "falls on this woman" and political "radicals."

The Trump Administration has cited self-defense as justification for the shooting, although their claims have been disputed by the Minnesota governor and the Minneapolis mayor, along with many who've seen the videos of the shooting.