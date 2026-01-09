Who Is Jonathan Ross? What to Know About the ICE Agent

How Jonathan Ross Ended Up At The Center Of A Controversial Shooting

Jonathan Ross' career in federal law enforcement has taken him into the middle of numerous tense situations ... including the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on January 7, 2026.

Here's a look at his past and the aftermath of the Minneapolis shooting.

Ross Served in Iraq

Ross was deployed in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 with the Indiana National Guard as a machine-gunner on a gun truck, according to The Associated Press.

He reportedly attended college upon his return and joined the Border Patrol near El Paso, Texas, in 2007. He worked as a field intelligence agent and remained with the agency until 2015.

Ross said he worked as a firearms and active instructor and was a member of a SWAT team and a team leader with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force during courtroom testimony last month.

Ross joined ICE in 2015 and has served as a deportation officer in Minnesota since then. He's assigned to fugitive operations, focused on arresting "higher value targets."

Ross Was Seriously Injured in a 2025 Immigration Arrest

Ross was reportedly the leader of a team of ICE agents who had been assigned to arrest an undocumented immigrant in Bloomington, Minnesota, in June 2025. Although agents had grouped outside the home of Roberto Munoz-Guatemala, the target drove away from his residence.

Ross chased Munoz-Guatemala and pulled his vehicle in front of Munoz-Guatemala's, then ordered him to put the car in park. Ross directed Munoz-Guatemala to lower his window and ended up breaking the window before attempting to unlock the driver's door.

Munoz-Guatemala then began driving while Ross' arm was caught in the car and dragged Ross more than 100 yards before he was knocked loose from the vehicle. Ross suffered various cuts and abrasions in the incident, and he received more than 30 stitches.

Ross shot Munoz-Guatemala with a Taser during the incident. Munoz-Guatemala was later arrested, charged, and found guilty of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Ross Shot Good at Point-Blank Range on Video

Ross and Good's paths crossed on January 7, 2026, in traffic on a residential street in southern Minneapolis ... a group of ICE agents was going door to door in the area looking for undocumented immigrants.

Good's vehicle was blocked on both sides on the street, and agents approached and was ordered her to step out of her Honda Pilot by an agent, who put his hands on her driver's-side door ... she backed up her vehicle before moving forward slightly, and Ross fired several rounds at her at close range, numerous videos show.

Good was struck in the head by at least one bullet, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Good's identity was confirmed later in the afternoon. Ross was identified by the Minnesota Star Tribune the following day.

Ross' Actions Have Been Defended by the Trump Administration

Although Good's death has been widely denounced by Minnesota officials and others across the country, Ross has been commended by the Trump administration, including by J.D. Vance, who said Ross "deserves a debt of gratitude."

Vance said Ross had been doing a "very, very important job" for the country and suggested Good was to blame for her own death online and in a White House press conference Thursday.

Kristi Noem addressed the incident in a Wednesday press conference, and reiterated the administration's position -- that Ross wsa acting in self-defense when he shot Good.