Convicted Double Murderer Betty Broderick's Death Officially Ruled an Accident

Betty Broderick infamously killed her ex-husband and his new wife, but there was no foul play in her own recent death, TMZ has learned.

In early May, Betty died at a hospital in Chino, California, after she fell down in prison while suffering from several health issues, according to her son, Daniel Broderick.

Now, the San Bernardino County Coroner has completed its autopsy on Betty and confirmed that her death was an accident.

As a result of the fall, Betty sustained broken ribs and ended up in the hospital's intensive care unit with septic infections, Daniel said.

Daniel also told us Betty was put on life support for a short period before doctors took her off and officially pronounced her dead on May 8. At the time of her death, Betty was serving a 32-year-to-life sentence for murdering her ex-husband Dan Broderick and his wife, Linda.

In 1989, Betty shot the couple to death for revenge after Daniel cheated on her with Linda and later divorced Betty.