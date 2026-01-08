GoFundMe for ICE Shooting Victim Renee Nicole Good Surpasses $550K in 24 Hours

A GoFundMe campaign benefiting the wife and son of Renee Nicole Good -- who was shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis Wednesday morning -- received more than $550,000 in donations within 24 hours of her death.

The fundraiser was organized to support Good's loved ones as they "grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother." She's described as "pure sunshine, pure love" in the description, which originally had a goal of $50,000.

Good was shot when ICE agents approached her SUV in traffic on a residential street in Minneapolis, and apparently directed her to exit the vehicle. Good backed up her Honda Pilot and moved forward, and an agent fired several shots into the car at point-blank range. Trump admin officials claim the officer shot in self-defense; that account is disputed by Minnesota officials and others who have viewed multiple videos of the incident.

The 37-year-old woman was struck in the head, and she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Her mother identified her to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The FBI has begun investigating the circumstances of the shooting ... but state investigators have been denied access to evidence, according to the AP.

A community vigil was held for Good at the scene of the shooting later Wednesday night, attended by thousands of people.