Donald Trump Tells Colorado Governor to 'Rot In Hell' While Defending Tina Peters

You Can Go 'Burn In Hell!'

President Donald Trump told Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein to "rot in hell" in an incendiary message posted on Truth Social Wednesday.

Trump began his message with sympathy for Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison last year after she was convicted of election interference on multiple charges following a security breach of Mesa County election equipment after the 2020 presidential election.

Peters let an unauthorized individual gain access to a secure system to help support false claims about the election being stolen, Newsweek reports.

Trump wrote Peters was "trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State" and added it'd be difficult to wish her a happy new year.

He described Polis as a "scumbag" and called Rubinstein "disgusting" and a "RINO" -- abbreviating "Republican In Name Only."

Trump concluded his message by wishing Polis and Rubinstein "only the worst" and called for Peters' release.

Rubinstein told The Hill Trump didn't have facts or law on his side and was simply "pounding the table."