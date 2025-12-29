Trump Says He'll 'Knock The Hell Out Of' Iran If They Rebuild Weapons

President Donald Trump threatened to "knock the hell out of" Iran if the country continued developing weapons while speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Trump made his remarks about the country's offensive ambitions after meeting with Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu, and said he'd learned Iran's government is reportedly trying to "build up again" in an apparent reference to its nuclear program, reports the New York Post.

However, Trump said the Iranian government was interested in making a deal with the United States, which he described as a "much smarter" move.

Trump also referenced a set of strikes carried out on Iranian nuclear sites in June, and said Iran likely wished it had struck a deal with the United States earlier.

POTUS said the United States government would support Israeli airstrikes on Iran if Iran kept focusing on its missile program.

Trump's remarks were made just a few days after Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian declared the country was in a "full-scale war" with the United States, Israel, and Europe, according to the Associated Press.