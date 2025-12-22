J.D. Vance Tells Jen Psaki and Nick Fuentes to 'Eat S***'

J.D. Vance has dealt with lots of harsh comments regarding his relationship with his wife Usha in the past, and he's got two words for the people saying them -- "Eat s***."

In an interview with UnHerd, the Vice President said his directive applies to "anyone who attacks my wife" ... and specifically name-dropped Nick Fuentes and Jen Psaki, both of whom have spoken about his marriage in the past.

FYI ... Fuentes previously referred to Vance as a "race traitor," reports The Hill, for marrying Usha, who was born to Indian immigrant parents.

Psaki shared her own views on Vance's marriage during an appearance on the "I've Had It" podcast in October, telling Usha to "blink four times" if she ever felt as if she was in distress.

Vance condemned all forms of racism within conservative politics in his interview with UnHerd, and described racism as "disgusting."

He said his stance on critics of his marriage is his "official policy" as the country's second-in-command ... no budging there.