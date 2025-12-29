Accused D.C. Pipe Bomber Said Something 'Snapped' Inside Him

The man accused of planting two pipe bombs outside of the headquarters of the Republican and the Democratic National Committees in Washington, D.C. in 2021 reportedly told investigators recently "something just snapped" inside him prior to his alleged actions.

Prosecutors said Brian Cole, who was arrested at his home in Virginia on December 4th, told investigators about how he built, transported, and planted the improvised explosive devices at the RNC and DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C. on January 5th, 2021, reports ABC News.

Cole allegedly told investigators he wasn't interested in politics prior to the 2020 election, after which he began to feel as if most Americans' political views were being ignored by higher-ups in the government.

Prosecutors said Cole came up with the idea of using pipe bombs after researching The Troubles in Northern Ireland, during which pipe bombs were frequently utilized.

The pipe bombs planted outside the RNC and DNC headquarters never detonated and were discovered on January 6th. Cole allegedly stated he didn't identify with either party.

Cole reportedly hoped there would have been reports about the bombs after they exploded, although he said he was "pretty relieved" about the devices never having gone off.