Two Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out at Home Owned by Denny Hamlin

Two individuals were hospitalized for potential smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in Stanley, North Carolina on Sunday night.

Lucia Riverbend Fire Chief David Toomey told The Athletic the fire was reported at 6:19 PM ET. Flames were still visible on the home's roof at 9:30 PM, and emergency personnel apparently started winding down operations about two hours later.

Toomey said roughly 40 to 45 percent of the home was burning when first responders arrived at the scene, and he said personnel from more than 10 fire departments arrived due to the lack of fire hydrants near the home in a heavily wooded area.

He also said several "really expensive cars," as well as various pieces of racing memorabilia, were located in the home's garage and were saved by first responders.

The two individuals who were sent to the hospital were reportedly waiting outside of the home when first responders arrived. Neither individual has been identified, and their conditions haven't been publicly disclosed.

WCNC-TV reported the house belonged to Hamlin's parents, and the home was owned by Hamlin's real estate company, Won One Real Estate. The 4-bedroom, 3-bath home was built after Won One Real Estate purchased the land in 2014.