'60 Minutes' Segment on CECOT Aired in Full in Canada, Released on Streaming

The "60 Minutes" segment reporting on El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison -- that was abruptly abruptly pulled from the program hours before it was set to air in the United States Sunday night -- was aired in full in Canada, and later became available on a Canadian streaming service.

The segment, titled "Inside CECOT," investigates the brutal treatment of Venezuelans who were deported from the U.S. and sent to CECOT.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss yanked the segment and promotional materials were scrubbed online. She said in a statement to CBS employees Sunday the segment wasn't ready for air -- even though it had been vetted and legally reviewed and was cleared by the network on Friday night -- and said the show's producers needed to get on-the-record statements from the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department, and if possible, televised interviews.

The segment was included with the rest of the episode in its original version released on Global TV's streaming service, and it was available as of Monday evening, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original program had shipped Friday night to international media partners ... before it was pulled on Sunday from American air.

Viewers have reportedly been taking videos of the segment and posting them on platforms like YouTube and X in the hours since it was made available on streaming. CBS took steps to have the program removed from YouTube and elsewhere, but the content has spread wide.