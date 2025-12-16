MIT Professor Dies At 47 After Being Shot At His Home

Pronounced Dead After Being Shot At His Home

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant at his home shortly before 8:30 PM Monday.

Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro was found inside his residence in Brookline, Massachusetts -- located just over 6 miles from Boston -- when officers responded to a call reporting gunshots.

Loureiro was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead at the age of 47 Tuesday. He'd been shot multiple times, police said.

A neighbor of Loureiro's said they heard "three loud bangs," which they initially thought was someone "kicking in a door," WBZ-TV reports.

Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell said no one was in custody, and the investigation was ongoing.

Loureiro was originally from Portugal and had worked at MIT since 2016. He was a faculty member of MIT's Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics departments.

Loureiro was named director of the institute's Plasma Science and Fusion Center last May. A neighbor said Loureiro's children attended school not far from his residence.