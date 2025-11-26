Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Serial Dine-and-Dash Suspect Facing Potential Deportation After 8th Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
pei chung insta getty 1
Getty Composite

An aspiring influencer could be deported after her alleged dine-and-dash stunts at several restaurants in New York City landed her behind bars.

Pei Chung began menacing restaurants in Brooklyn this past October ... her M.O. involved running up a tab with pricey items before complaining she couldn't pay her bill, which resulted in eight arrests, according to the New York Post.

pei chung insta 2

After eating at Mole Mexican Bar and Grill in Williamsburg on Friday, the 34-year-old allegedly refused to pay the bill ... she was arrested for theft of services and was held in jail at Rikers Island on $4,500 bond.

Chung's been hit with an immigration warrant, according to the Department of Corrections' website, and her current immigration status is unknown. She came to the United States on a student visa in 2019 to attend Pratt Institute, where she remained until 2021, and a law enforcement source told the New York Post Chung had overstayed her visa.

Chung often shared posts on Instagram bragging about the meals she was enjoying, and made a habit out of showing off expensive clothing and accessories.

pei chung insta 1

Chung is $40,000 behind on rent on her studio apartment -- monthly rent is $3,350 -- in Williamsburg. She's being evicted ... a judge ordered her to leave by December 1, but she could still be in custody at the end of this month.

She may end up facing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hearing and the possibility of being deported.

The New York Post reports she was ordered by a judge Wednesday to get a psychiatric evaluation ... her attorney told the judge Chung doesn't comprehend the charges against her and asked for the evaluation. Chung did not appear in court.

