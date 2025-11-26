Serial Dine-and-Dash Suspect Facing Potential Deportation After 8th Arrest

An aspiring influencer could be deported after her alleged dine-and-dash stunts at several restaurants in New York City landed her behind bars.

Pei Chung began menacing restaurants in Brooklyn this past October ... her M.O. involved running up a tab with pricey items before complaining she couldn't pay her bill, which resulted in eight arrests, according to the New York Post.

After eating at Mole Mexican Bar and Grill in Williamsburg on Friday, the 34-year-old allegedly refused to pay the bill ... she was arrested for theft of services and was held in jail at Rikers Island on $4,500 bond.

Chung's been hit with an immigration warrant, according to the Department of Corrections' website, and her current immigration status is unknown. She came to the United States on a student visa in 2019 to attend Pratt Institute, where she remained until 2021, and a law enforcement source told the New York Post Chung had overstayed her visa.

Chung often shared posts on Instagram bragging about the meals she was enjoying, and made a habit out of showing off expensive clothing and accessories.

Chung is $40,000 behind on rent on her studio apartment -- monthly rent is $3,350 -- in Williamsburg. She's being evicted ... a judge ordered her to leave by December 1, but she could still be in custody at the end of this month.

She may end up facing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hearing and the possibility of being deported.