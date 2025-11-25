Transgender Athlete Jammie Booker Loses Her Weightlifting Title

A competitive bodybuilder has been stripped of her world championship title after it was discovered she was born a male.

Jammie Booker was crowned the World's Strongest Woman during the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas last weekend.

But event organizers posted a statement on social media Tuesday announcing they've been notified Booker was born a male and identifies as a female -- which violates the contest's rules.

The organizers have opened an investigation into how Booker made it into the Women's Open category. They've tried to contact her, but didn't receive an immediate response from Booker.

The organizers allow all athletes to compete at the Official Strongman Games World Championships, but they must compete in the category corresponding to their biological gender at birth.

Booker's since been disqualified, and hasn't spoken publicly about the situation.