Bobby Bones Returns Mirrorball After Tom Bergeron's Criticism Of His Victory

Winning the top prize on "Dancing with the Stars" is usually a big deal for celebs ... but not for Bobby Bones, who revealed Wednesday he sent the Mirrorball trophy back to ABC.

FYI ... the radio host competed on the show's 27th season back in 2018, when he was paired with Sharna Burgess, and they ended up winning the top prize at the end of the season.

Bobby said he decided to let go of the Mirrorball trophy after former "DWTS" host Tom Bergeron spoke to Parade earlier this month and said he was "shocked" when Bobby came out on top of the other contestants. Tom felt other contestants' performances were superior to Bobby's.

Bobby explained he'd only agreed to go on "DWTS" as a way to promote his other projects, and he didn't want to phone it in once he got to set ... so he gave it his all, and ended up being voted as the season's winner.

Still, Bobby said the commentary from Tom, who he has plenty of respect for, "hurt a little bit," and he decided to get rid of the Mirrorball.

Tom reached out to Bobby after the TikTok was posted, saying he never meant to hurt Bobby's feelings when he talked about the balance between viewers' and judges' voting.

