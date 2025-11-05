Tom Bergeron Will Return to 'DWTS' for Its 20th Anniversary Episode

I'm Heading Back To 'Dancing With The Stars' ... As A Guest Judge!

"Dancing with the Stars" fans, hold onto your seats ... because Tom Bergeron's coming back for the show's 20th anniversary episode!

The former host of the long-running competition series will return as a guest judge for November 11th's episode ... appropriately titled "The 20th Birthday Party," according to TV Insider.

Just don't expect Tom to hop back into his old hosting role ... he says he's happy to see Alfonso Ribeiro running the show these days.

Tom said his old habits as the show's host, which he described as "somewhat loose and unpredictable," will probably end up influencing his judging style.

Oh, and Tom didn't hold back about his excitement to see competitors battle it out for the Mirrorball, affectionately describing the show's environment as his "happy place."

Tom was "Dancing with the Stars'" host when it debuted in 2005, and he headlined the show for a whopping 28 seasons.