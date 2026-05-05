Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Dad Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The man who fatally struck Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj with his vehicle 5 years ago has settled the wrongful-death battle over the incident after attempting to drag the rapper into court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Nicki's mom Carol Maraj and Charles Polevich -- who served time behind bars for 65-year-old Robert's death -- hashed out the deal in early March, which will bring an end to their legal war. In her lawsuit, Carol had asked the court to award her damages for losing out on Robert's companionship.

The settlement comes months after Polevich was working to subpoena Nicki for a deposition.

Polevich wanted to question her about music lyrics regarding her childhood, apparently to help prove Carol didn’t have the best marriage with Robert … which he thought could help him when it came to damages. The deposition never happened, and now the case is settled.

As TMZ previously reported, Nicki's dad was killed by Polevich in February 2021 as Robert crossed the street in Long Island, NY. Polevich fled the scene, but cops were able to track him down using security video.