Driver in Nicki Minaj's Father's Deadly Hit-and-Run Surrenders to Cops

The driver wanted for striking Nicki Minaj's father in a deadly hit-and-run has turned himself in to police ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police arrested 70-year-old Charles Polevich, who cops believe is the person responsible for Robert Maraj's death. He's been arraigned and charged with 2 felonies -- leaving scene of incident involving death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.

via Facebook uma tia de Nicki Minaj publicou que Robert Maraj (Pai de Nicki ) veio a Falecer , as informações ainda não foram confirmadas ! esperamos que Deus posso conforta o coração da Nicki e sua Família nesse momento 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/UMA1iNproj — Rick Maraj (@HomoMrs) February 14, 2021 @HomoMrs

According to the complaint ... Polevich allegedly hit Maraj with his 1992 white Volvo at the intersection of Roslyn Rd. and Raff Ave. in the village of Mineola. Cops say Polevich "then exited his vehicle stood over the victim asked him if 'he was ok,' walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene." Cops say Polevich then drove to his home "avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence."

We're told Polevich's bail's been set at $250k and that he had to surrender his passport and his travel has been restricted to New York.

TMZ broke the story ... 64-year-old Robert died after he was struck Friday evening on Long Island while on a walk. At the time, cops said the driver fled the scene without a meaningful description from witnesses. Robert was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.