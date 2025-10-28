Emma Thompson Says She Experiences 'Intense Irritation' While Using A.I.

It looks like Emma Thompson's not really a fan of A.I. ... because she described using A.I.-supported programs as an "intense irritation" during her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday.

The comedian broached the topic with the actress by asking her about how she felt about the ongoing A.I. revolution, which plenty of Hollywood's scared of at the moment.

Thompson expressed she couldn't stand the idea of using artificial intelligence to help her creatively, and went so far as to claim she wrote her scripts the old-fashioned way with a pen and paper.

The actress stated writing things down physically helped her maintain a "connection between the brain and the hands," and Colbert admitted he did the same thing whenever he really needed to memorize a few important lines.

Thompson then dished on her frustration with using writing programs, and exclaimed she wanted the programs to "f*** off," especially when they kept bugging her with offers to rewrite her work.

Colbert suggested she could show her computer her Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, which she won back in 1996 for her work on "Sense and Sensibility," and the performer expressed it wouldn't care about the award.