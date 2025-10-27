Taylor Sheridan Ditching Paramount For Rival NBCUniversal

Looks like Taylor Sheridan's riding off into the sunset ... when it comes to his time at Paramount, at least.

The writer-producer's set to ditch his longtime home at Paramount to produce content over at NBCUniversal, according to Puck.

Sheridan's deal with the media company will see him producing film content starting next year, and he'll make a full break and start working on television projects for NBCUniversal after he finishes up his contractual obligations at the end of 2028.

The entertainment industry powerhouse was apparently courted by several other studios, including Amazon Studios and Netflix, while figuring out his next moves.

What makes this so big is several of Paramount's most successful projects, including "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King," were created and helmed by Sheridan.

Paramount's head honcho, David Ellison, actually spoke to CNBC back in August and claimed the entertainment industry titan would have a home at the network "for as long as he wants."