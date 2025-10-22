Jon Bon Jovi Set to Get Back on the Road After Recovering From Surgery

It looks like Jon Bon Jovi's getting back on the road again ... because he just announced the dates for his upcoming "Forever" tour.

The singer and his band are set to make their big return to the stage in July 2026 for four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, before they fly across the pond for a string of dates in the UK and Ireland, according to Variety.

Jon released a statement to go along with the announcement, describing himself as "deeply grateful" for the patience of both his fans and his band members in planning the tour.

Bon Jovi -- the band and the man himself -- last hit the road in 2022, after which they took a break from touring.

The break proved to be much-needed, as Jon underwent surgery the same year after dealing with issues related to his vocal cords for several years.

The singer's healing process kept him off the road, and his issues were covered in the Hulu documentary "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," which was released last year.