Alan Jackson Announces Star-Studded Concert to End His Touring Career

I Got One More Show To Go!

Country music star Alan Jackson's looking to end his touring career with a bang -- in the form of a star-studded concert.

The performer's planning on putting on a show titled "Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 27, 2026 ... after which he'll leave touring behind, reports People.

Oh, and he won't be alone at the show, either, because it's gonna be a who's-who of the country music scene -- do names like Keith Urban or Carrie Underwood ring any bells?

Jackson's retiring in order to focus on his health and his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which he was diagnosed with back in 2011.

The condition's defined as a set of inherited conditions that cause nerve damage affecting mobility, mostly in the arms and legs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although the disease is incurable, it usually doesn't affect muscles involved with vital functions.

The show's going to be for a good cause, too, because a dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.