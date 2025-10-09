Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Alan Jackson Announces Star-Studded Concert to End His Touring Career

Alan Jackson I Got One More Show To Go!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty

Country music star Alan Jackson's looking to end his touring career with a bang -- in the form of a star-studded concert.

The performer's planning on putting on a show titled "Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale" at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 27, 2026 ... after which he'll leave touring behind, reports People.

Oh, and he won't be alone at the show, either, because it's gonna be a who's-who of the country music scene -- do names like Keith Urban or Carrie Underwood ring any bells?

Jackson's retiring in order to focus on his health and his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which he was diagnosed with back in 2011.

The condition's defined as a set of inherited conditions that cause nerve damage affecting mobility, mostly in the arms and legs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although the disease is incurable, it usually doesn't affect muscles involved with vital functions.

The show's going to be for a good cause, too, because a dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.

Jackson's last road show took place in Nashville this past June, and he reportedly teased he had something big planned at the end of the concert ... looks like he followed through!

