Who Was Kyle Jacobs? What To Know About Kellie Pickler's Late Husband

How Kyle Jacobs' Death Launched A Legal Battle Between His Family And His Widow

Kellie Pickler's had plenty of interesting experiences throughout her music and television careers ... many of which involved her late husband Kyle Jacobs.

The country star and the songwriter were married for several years and completed several projects together, at least until the marriage came to an abrupt -- and tragic -- end.

We're going to take a look into the background of the late musician and see what happened in the personal lives of his widow and their family following his death.

Kyle Worked In The Country Music Industry

Kyle made a name for himself through his work as a songwriter, and he primarily worked in the country music industry.

The musician burst onto the scene in 2007, when Garth Brooks' track "More Than A Memory," which he co-wrote, became the first song to debut on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Kyle went on to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the country industry, including Tim McGraw and Lee Brice, among others.

Oh, and we should note he also worked with his wife on several occasions over the course of his career.

He Tied The Knot With Kellie In 2011

Kyle and Kellie reportedly met through mutual friends, and they became engaged in 2010.

The singer and the songwriter remained engaged for a year before they made things official and tied the knot on a trip to Antigua.

The performers' married life eventually became the subject of the reality show "I Love Kellie Pickler," which ran for a total of two seasons.

Kellie became a widow in 2023, when Kyle died from a self-inflicted gunshot at the couple's home in Nashville.

Kellie Became Involved In A Legal Battle With His Parents

Kellie subsequently became involved in a legal battle with Kyle's parents, which kicked off after they allegedly requested ownership of several of their late son's belongings following his death, according to Us Weekly.

The songwriter's family has since claimed the singer has attempted to keep them from retrieving Kyle's belongings, and they've also alleged she "forbade" them from entering her residence.

Kyle's family has since filed a petition for civil contempt against Kellie, and she later filed a motion to dismiss the petition.