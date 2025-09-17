Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife Annah Gore? Get to Know the Quarterback's Spouse

How Annah Gore Briefly Kept Her Marriage To An NFL Star Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah Gore might have been pretty private about their relationship at first, but now it looks like they've gotten used to sharing a bit more about their personal lives over the past few years.

The professional athlete and his spouse kept mum about their romance for a while, but after the news about their union was leaked, plenty of the athlete's fans wanted to learn more about his partner.

We're going to take a look at the background of the NFL star's wife and see how her love story with the athlete took place behind closed doors ... at least, for a while.

Gore and Tagovailoa Both Attended the University of Alabama

You know how a big part of relationships is having things in common? Well, it turns out Gore and Tagovailoa are fans of the Crimson Tide, because they both attended the University of Alabama.

And just in case you didn't know, the quarterback actually played three seasons on the school's football squad before he was drafted by the Dolphins.

Plus, there's a pretty good chance Gore saw her future husband play in her college days, as she shared a photo from a Crimson Tide game on her Instagram account way back in 2018.

And as far as her background goes, she grew up in the South, attending high school in North Carolina.

Annah and Tua Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps at First

Gore and Tagovailoa didn't wait too long to make things official between them, tying the knot in July 2022, but didn't make the info about their union publicly available at the time.

The thing is, the news about their marriage leaked in August 2022, and the quarterback wasn't exactly happy about the revelation, as he stated he wanted to keep his personal life "as private as possible" at a training camp, according to the New York Post.

The pair didn't go Instagram official until the following year, when Gore shared a photo featuring her husband on her account commemorating their first anniversary.

Gore and Tagovailoa have been a bit more open about their relationship since then, as he's occasionally been featured in photos shared on her Instagram account.

Annah and Tua Share Two Children

The pair welcomed a son named Ace just a month after they got married.

Gore and Tagovailoa decided to expand their family further, and she gave birth to a girl named Maisey in 2023.

The quarterback's been open about how his family life has affected his approach to football, and he told Sports Illustrated he'd had "conversations" with his wife about leaving the sport after suffering multiple concussions.